Our state’s historically underfunded and fragmented mental health system has left rural areas and smaller cities, including those that make up the Crossroads, without local care for patients in crisis.
Not only does the region have an inadequate number of psychiatrists and licensed counselors to serve the population, but also no hospital or health care facility designed to provide overnight care for people who are experiencing mental health emergencies.
We commend state and local officials who are trying to find solutions to fill gaps in local mental health care, including those who floated the idea of opening an inpatient psychiatric unit in Victoria during a round table discussion hosted by the Gulf Bend Center on Aug. 21.
Such a facility would serve as a valuable resource to community members who need immediate mental health care in an overnight facility. It would also benefit the whole region by conserving transport resources and giving family members of patients the peace of mind in knowing that their loved ones are not far away, making visitations more accessible.
Because no hospitals or health care facilities in the region have inpatient psychiatric units, people experiencing mental health emergencies have to be transported to major cities that are at least two hours away, like Austin or San Antonio, to receive such care.
Jeff Tunnell, the CEO of Gulf Bend, said the journey is difficult for patients and their families because family members are not able to easily visit their loved ones, which is a critical part of the recovery process.
Right now, patients who need an overnight stay at a state hospital also have to wait until a bed becomes available in bigger cities.
As a result, the time between when a patient needs care and actually begins receiving can be delayed, Tunnell said.
Once a bed opens, someone, usually a law enforcement officer, has to transport them more than 100 miles by car to the hospital. The hours spent transporting patients to and from larger cities could be saved if an inpatient psychiatric unit were to open in Victoria.
Mike Olson, CEO of Citizens Medical Center, said the county hospital has space that could be used as an overnight mental health unit for patients in crisis during the Aug. 21 round table discussion.
The space could be used on the condition that another agency, such as a state hospital in a bigger city, would rent it from Citizens and own and operate the unit as a “satellite facility.”
The challenge, Olson said, would be securing a long-term funding commitment from the state, which would be essential to open and operate such a unit.
We urge leaders to continue exploring the prospects of securing funding from the state and continue trying to enhance mental health resources available in our community.
Turning the idea of opening an inpatient psychiatric unit in Victoria into a reality is no easy feat, but well worth our leaders’ time, energy and efforts.
