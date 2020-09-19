As the final deadline for the Census 2020 approaches, it’s apparent the city of Victoria has done its work to make sure its citizenry has been counted.
“We pretty much know we’ve grown tremendously” since the 2010 Census, said Celeste Menchaca, development coordinator for the City of Victoria, in a recent blog by the city. “We need the federal government to know, ‘Hey, we’ve got more people here; we need the funds to help support them.’”
That’s why the census matters so much. It’s more than just, “Hey, how many people live in Victoria now.”
Though that curiosity is fun to quench, the census matters on many more levels.
Political districts at the federal, state and local levels are drawn based on population data.
The census count helps to direct billions of dollars in federal funds to local communities for schools, roads, and other public services, according to census website.
And, as hurricane season starts to wind down, the census becomes invaluable. Right now, a current storm potentially has Victoria in its sights.
“During a pandemic or other disaster, funding is distributed to cities and nonprofits based on size,” said Menchaca, who helps oversee federal Community Development Block Grant funding for the City of Victoria. “An accurate count will help us to receive more funding and maximize the number of people we can help.”
If you haven’t yet completed the census, there’s still time — Sept. 30 is the deadline.
Here a few points to consider:
- You are, in fact, required by law to fill out the census.
- Your answers are confidential and private.
- Filling out the form takes about 10 minutes on average.
- By law, the Census Bureau can only use your responses to produce statistics.
- It is safe to complete the Census 2020 questionnaire online.
So as the city makes its final census push, we can all help it to the finish line.
If you haven’t filled out the census, please do so before it’s too late.
