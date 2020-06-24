“I would like to see anyone, prophet, king or God, convince a thousand cats to do the same thing at the same time.” – Neil Gaiman
What happens when officials ask for the public’s cooperation, and the public doesn’t cooperate?
In Victoria, COVID-19 cases spike, at a record level.
Why? Too many citizens are not practicing proper recommended safety guidelines of wearing masks in public and following social distancing rules.
Time and time again, press conference after press conference,Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller and Victoria Mayor Rawley McCoy have asked the public for cooperation, urging them to do the right thing.
Yet, they won’t.
The same scene played on Wednesday, as the two went before the cameras once again to plea for the public to wear masks and follow social distancing rules. Honestly, we don’t know why they expect a different outcome this time.
Like so many places in Texas, Victoria COVID-19 cases are trending at an unacceptably high rate. More hospital stays and possible deaths soon could follow, top doc Dr. John McNeill said at the Wednesday news conference. In fact, Victoria is now considered to be at a state of widespread community transmission of the virus.
Let’s put some numbers to this: Between Friday and Tuesday, there were 124 reported positive cases. In simple terms, that means one person every hour was diagnosed with the virus during that period. That’s not a pace we can sustain, and these numbers should be a wake-up call.
Because we have failed to curb the coronavirus spread by voluntarily practicing proper recommended safety guidelines, we believe a mandate is in order.
Think about it like this.
We can do the right thing now – wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines – or face more dire consequences down the road.
“To state the obvious, COVID-19 is now spreading at an unacceptable rate in Texas, and it must be corralled,” Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday during a news conference at the Texas Capitol in Austin. He did not rule out a return to stricter rules.
Abbott, much like Zeller and McCoy locally, stopped short of introducing any new policies or pulling back on the reopening of Texas businesses.
But we currently are heading on a fast track to such a time.
That’s the last thing we want, or need. The first shut down ruined many local businesses and impacted the economy in ways that may not be fully realized for years.
A second shutdown could be catastrophic. We need to avoid it at all costs.
A local order mandating businesses require customers to wear a mask should be the starting point. It’s time Zeller and McCoy make this move to protect the public. Too many people have shown an irresponsible streak and won’t do it on their own.
The two should move immediately to order businesses require their customers to wear masks. Many other Texas cities and counties already have done so, including Nueces County, home to Corpus Christi, our neighbor to the south.
Leave the politics out of it. We all should be good community stewards and neighbors and wear masks and properly social distance.
We won’t like and can’t afford the alternative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.