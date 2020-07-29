On a recent morning at Target in Victoria, individual customers and families filed into the store, all of whom were wearing masks. They were greeted by the smiling eyes of a masked employee who disinfected shopping cart handles and counted customers to ensure the store did not go over 50% capacity.
The scene felt and looked normal as customers and employees went about their business, an indication of people settling in to safely live their lives during the pandemic.
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to create uncertainty, wearing a mask is becoming the new normal.
We know that indoor spaces tend to be more unsafe, especially those that are crowded and have poor ventilation, as there is the potential for airborne spread of the virus through coughing, sneezing and even speaking or singing, as scientific evidence suggests.
While the risk of exposure to the coronavirus in public spaces is never zero, wearing a facial covering is the simplest way for people to lower the risk for others around them and even themselves, as growing evidence suggests. A new paper argues that exposure to the virus while wearing a mask can reduce a person’s inoculum of virus, meaning you breathe in fewer virus particles, likely resulting in milder symptoms.
Universal mask-wearing in public will also allow businesses to remain open and prevent the possibility of another economic shutdown.
The opening of schools, one of the most important functions in our society, is also on the line and a goal we can move closer toward by wearing masks to reduce community transmission of the virus.
Though wearing masks provides many benefits, it may not always be possible in certain situations or for certain people, such as for those who are deaf or hearing impaired and rely on lipreading, people who have intellectual, developmental or mental health conditions, or in a work setting where wearing a mask could increase the risk of heat-related illness.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has outlined some considerations for wearing facial coverings, which includes potential alternatives for some of these situations.
As long as we are able to wear masks, we should continue to do so to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.
