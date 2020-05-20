During times of collective despair, all face some challenge or another affecting their mental health.
Job loss and financial strain can induce anxiety and stress. Isolation from family and friends can create feelings of loneliness.
Though our current crisis has exacerbated an existing mental health crisis and the need for more resources, the hope is that even more people understand how some people live every day under normal circumstances.
It’s considered taboo to talk about mental health in societies across the world, but striving to talk more openly about our experiences can help reduce stigmas and remind people they are not alone in their struggles. Mental health is equally as important as physical health.
However, mental health conditions are often perceived as being unpredictable and dangerous, which can lead those who experience them to feel weak and ashamed. This, in turn, can prevent those who suffer from seeking the help they need, and you can’t improve something if you don’t have the tools or skills to do so.
Often, what you see on the outside doesn’t always accurately represent someone’s internal struggles. And any kind of projection of emotions, such as anger, is a subconscious defense mechanism usually indicating a deeper battle with unwanted feelings. Though we are often hard-wired or conditioned to react and take things personally, having empathy and compassion can be a more productive response.
While people often think they’re being polite by avoiding talking about emotions, being a good listener can sometimes be the best thing for someone struggling. And you don’t always have to respond or know exactly what to say. “I hear you, and I’m sorry,” is sometimes the best thing to help someone feel heard.
Be Well Victoria has started releasing a series of videos featuring community members talking openly about mental health during the pandemic in an effort to raise awareness and break stigmas.
Jodi Sandoval, community health worker with Be Well Victoria, hopes that others might have more insight into how some people live every day. Her work with Be Well Victoria and various community coalitions aims to bring resources into neighborhoods that have been historically underrepresented and raise awareness about how mental health affects every aspect of our lives.
“We need to recognize that we all battle with something,” Sandoval said. “It’s OK to not be OK. But it’s not OK to think you’re fighting alone.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.