Two Victoria women were recent victims of a terrible dog attack. One victim, Rosa Garcia, was able to deter the dogs with her wheelchair and didn’t suffer any physical wounds. The other victim, Blanca Vasquez, who was not so lucky, suffered severe injuries on her arms and legs and remained hospitalized as of last Friday.
After municipal Judge Vanessa Heinold ordered the two dogs be euthanized, Garcia and Vasquez will no longer have to live in constant fear of being attacked by the same two dogs. For both women, however, the mental pain they will endure from their traumatic experience likely will be long-lasting.
Garcia and Vasquez share concerns about not enough being done to protect people from these kinds of attacks and that action only seems to come after damage has been caused.
These types of attacks are preventable if proper measures are taken to encourage and enforce the responsible care of dogs.
During the hearing regarding the fate of the two dogs, local animal activist Megan Driver urged the animal control center to do more to educate members of the community about being a responsible dog owner and properly socializing and caring for dogs.
Dog ownership is a long-term commitment and comes with many responsibilities, which includes properly training your dog and devoting the necessary time to care for their physical and mental needs.
Here are some guidelines for responsible dog ownership from the American Veterinary Medical Association:
- Select a pet that is suited to your home and lifestyle and avoid impulsive decisions.
- Recognize that owning a pet requires an investment of time and money.
Keep only the type and number of pets for which you can provide an appropriate and safe environment, which includes appropriate food, water, shelter, health care and companionship.
Ensure pets are properly identified (i.e., tags, microchips or tattoos) and that their registration information in associated databases is kept up to date.
Adhere to local ordinances, including licensing and leash requirements.
Help to manage overpopulation by controlling your pet’s reproduction through managed breeding, containment or spay/neuter.
Provide preventive and therapeutic health care for the life of your pets in consultation with your veterinarian.
Make arrangements for the care of your pet when or if you are unable to do so.
Socialize and appropriately train your pet to facilitate their well-being and the well-being of other animals and people.
Prevent your pet from negatively impacting other people, animals and the environment. This includes proper waste disposal, noise control and not allowing pets to stray or become feral.
While certain dog breeds have been labeled as “aggressive,” dogs don’t become dangerous for no reason. A violent dog usually results from not having their needs met, and there is more work to be done to ensure people are protected before an attack happens.
