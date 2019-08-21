A salty breeze moves little sand granules swiftly across a freshly built boardwalk overlooking a playground for fiddler crabs and other wildlife. This boardwalk was damaged by Hurricane Harvey two years ago, but a newly reconstructed one has breathed new life along this stretch of Texas coast, a small part of a vast expanse of a nature refuge.
Aransas National Wildlife Refuge encompasses over 100,000 acres of pristine land that provides a home to numerous flora and fauna, including the endangered whopping crane, which migrates to the Texas coast in the wintertime, and offers a nesting spot for Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles.
One of the best places in the refuge to experience this pristine ecosystem is from the newly reconstructed boardwalk that stretches across mudflats connecting the Big Tree trail and the 40-foot observation tower.
The new boardwalk is now fully accessible with hand railings and can be used as a launching point for avid kayakers, a haven for enthusiastic birdwatchers, and even a fishing spot from April 15-October 14, just before the area closes to not disturb the migratory whopping cranes.
The refuge is a popular destination for wildlife enthusiasts near and far. And visitors have been banging on the door asking when the boardwalk would be coming back, according to Laura Bonneau, visitors’ services manager of the refuge.
The Victoria Advocate encourages Crossroads residents to take advantage of this beautifully reconstructed boardwalk as well as other attractions in this vast refuge so close to home. It’s the perfect family getaway and offers everyone a chance to learn about the exquisite ecosystem and wildlife we live amongst in this area.
If you enjoyed the old boardwalk in this spot, then you will most definitely enjoy the new one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.