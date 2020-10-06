Two simple acts can save your life or the life of a loved one as you navigate Texas roads.
Wear your seat belt and don’t become distracted.
Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for people aged 1-54 in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Wearing seat belts and properly buckling children into age- and size-appropriate car seats and booster seats can reduce the risk for serious injury and death in a crash by at least half.
A rash of unneeded fatalities and serious-injury accidents have plagued the Crossroads in the past month.
Two recent fatalities involved a lack of proper restraint.
In one, a 46-year-old man died when he was ejected from his truck in a single-vehicle crash. He wasn’t wearing a seat belt, according to law enforcement officials.
The second fatality involved a 3-year-old girl who died in a crash. She wasn’t buckled into a car seat, even though there was one in the car, officials said.
Such tragedy could have been avoided.
“When anyone dies, it’s tough,” Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, recently told the Advocate. “The number of fatality crashes we’ve had in the last couple of weeks is concerning, for sure ... We’re trying the best we can to be proactive and catch these violations before they result in crashes.”
National statistics reinforce the importance of wearing a seat belt. Of the 37,133 people killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2017, 47% were not wearing seat belts, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In 2017 alone, seat belts saved an estimated 14,955 lives and could have saved an additional 2,549 people if they had been wearing seat belts.
Seat belts are the best defense against impaired, aggressive and distracted drivers, the administration states. Being buckled up during a crash helps keep you safe and secure inside your vehicle; being completely ejected from a vehicle is almost always deadly.
Wearing a seat belt is vitally important, but so is paying attention while driving.
Earlier in September, three wrecks accounted for four fatalities in one week that likely were attributed to non-attention.
All three incidents involved a driver traveling in the wrong direction or crossing out of the correct lane.
“You look at these crashes and you think, driver inattention is a big deal these days,” San Miguel said at the time. “We need to be more alert.”
San Miguel said drivers need to follow basic driver safety protocols to prevent these kinds of accidents from happening.
“We urge drivers to be diligent: paying attention to the roads, paying attention to the speed limits, wear safety belts, don’t drink and drive, adhere to posted speed limits, don’t text and drive, all the same stuff,” he said.
Paying attention while driving and wearing a seat belt are such simple acts that can have lasting, positive impacts for you and your loved ones.
Don’t become an unwanted statistic. Wear your seat belt. Pay attention while driving.
The life you save just might be your own.
