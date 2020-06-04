What started with the tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police turned into mayhem and madness as protests morphed last week into riots and looting in cities across the country.
A survey of the American landscape during this time brings disheartening and overwhelming feelings for many people.
Disheartening because rioters and looters drowned out the peaceful protests, casting a long shadow on messages worth hearing.
Overwhelming, because we saw rioters and looters ruin people’s livelihoods, assault others, clash with police and wreak havoc at every chance they had.
Is this the America we want to live in?
“Every Texan and every American has the right to protest, and I encourage all Texans to exercise their First Amendment rights,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. “However, violence against others and the destruction of property is unacceptable and counterproductive.”
We agree, strongly. Thankfully, area protests stayed calm and reasonable.
“We thought it would be advantageous to bring it here, to a smaller town, to make people listen and raise awareness,” 18-year-old Victoria resident Blake Demuth told the Advocate. “Even if this little protest doesn’t make a huge difference, we’re still speaking up to help the people who can’t – who are being silenced.”
On this past Sunday, amid rainy weather, Demuth helped organize a group of protestors. Another group assembled along Navarro Street Friday.
Both were peaceful and without any reported incidents. We praise the organizers and protestors for keeping them that way.
Peaceful protests can have a powerful impact. They can affect change. They can, as Martin Luther King once said, bring about social change “most meaningfully through novioent action.”
Let’s hope that any future protests, starting with Sunday’s Black Lives Matter march at Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center parking lot, remain peaceful.
Small city or not, Victoria can set an example of the proper way to protest.
