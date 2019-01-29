The Victoria City Council on Tuesday will discuss a change in residential trash service that has dominated social media and water cooler conversations recently.
The city will consider whether to make residents put their trash receptacles on only one side of the street.
Let’s all cool our heels for a minute. The city needs to discuss this issue thoroughly and make sure all angles are covered and questions answered.
“This is a chance to look at ways we can be more efficient and review our processes,” said Andrew Young, councilman for Super District 5.
A couple of key points behind the proposal are potential cost-savings for the city, and less wear and tear on the city streets, he said.
“Can we save money and save more roads? Maybe we can parlay some of the potential savings back into the roads,” Young said.
At least two other cities are doing this.
One of them, Young said, reported a 40 percent reduction in fuel costs and less wear and tear on the city’s streets, and it promoted safety.
We think the key question is the potential cost savings vs. inconvenience to the city’s residents. We hope the city takes seriously residents’ concerns because this is a change that will affect thousands of households in the city.
This proposal isn’t new to City Hall – it was going to be discussed before Hurricane Harvey, Young said. Of course, and rightfully so, the proposal took a back burner.
Young has heard both sides of the issue, he said. Some are for it, some not so much. “People have valid concerns,” he said.
Some residents might not be physically able to comply or have other issues worth discussing. How will the city determine on which side of the street residents need to place their receptacles? If less wear and tear on the streets is the goal, will the city switch sides of the street every six months?
Don’t be surprised if the idea of a pilot program comes out of Tuesday’s meeting.
The city could test the idea in one or two neighborhoods, collecting real data in the process, Young said.
City officials then can study the data and determine what the effects are in the chosen neighborhoods.
How much money will be saved? How much employee time will be saved? How many efficiencies will be realized?
Too many questions need to be answered, and too many resident concerns need to be addressed.
A pilot program will address these questions and probably others the city hasn’t considered yet.
We think a pilot program is the best bet for the city. And at this point, we think it’s the only bet for the city.
Wouldn't this make jaywalkers out of half the population on collection days, and while dragging a large trash can too? This should go especially well on the residential sections of streets such as Crestwood and Airline. How about an alternative plan; "if it ain't broke don't fix it".
Victorians have shown a willingness to cooperate. The recycling program, while not terribly efficient, is widely accepted. Even so, full compliance would be difficult to achieve. If we’re going to try this, make it voluntary. Most would comply, and some time savings may be achieved.
How much money would be saved, how much employee time would be saved. First when trash collection went automated, it suppose to save time and money. But the city raised the trash rate,that idea saved money. Save employee time,the same amount of trash containers have to be picked up. Save the streets,sure one side will be torn up and they'll repair both sides,try again. I'm sorry the city doesn't really repair streets, they just try to add new ones. That's just my opinion and maybe a few others think the same thing. The more the city says they want to save, the more it costs the residents.
