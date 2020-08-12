The Indianola Fishing Marina has weathered many storms since it was built in 1963. And as the world weathers the COVID-19 storm, the iconic marina is recovering from another disastrous setback: severe damages caused by an electrical fire due to the flooding caused by Hurricane Hanna.
Owner Brenda Hanselka wasted no time in cleaning up debris and starting repairs to the fishing pier and beloved burger joint so many locals have enjoyed over the years.
And community members flocked to her aid.
A friend of the owners started a GoFundMe to help raise money to rebuild the marina. Local plumbers and electricians called to offer their services. Dozens of current and former employees showed up to lend a hand. Lowe’s even donated cleaning supplies and water for volunteers helping with the cleanup.
The tremendous outreach to help a local business bounce back from devastation illustrates the power of community. And a sense of community is something we all desperately need to hang onto while we continue to weather the uncertainty of another fierce, unprecedented crisis.
As our community continues to grapple with the coronavirus, we are spending more time apart than ever before to help limit the spread of the virus. Hugs and handshakes have been replaced by fist and elbow bumps. We have to diligently plan safe in-person interactions, taking safety precautions to protect ourselves and others. We’ve become hyper aware of the many surfaces we touch every day. Our traveling and entertainment experiences have shifted. And we strive to stay connected by heart, even if we are not physically able to do like we used to. All the while keeping up with the demands of everyday life.
As we all begin to strap in for a ride longer than any one of us expected, let us never forget our sense of community. Even as we spend more time connecting online than in person, showing love for our neighbors is something that makes communities like ours strong and resilient. Though this is a storm unlike any other, we cannot get through it without each other.
