Doreen Luo stood at the microphone, and all eyes were on her every move.
For 14 previous rounds, the Port Lavaca Travis Middle School student knocked it out of the park, perfectly spelling every word thrown at her and outlasting her opponents. She was one word from becoming the regional spelling bee champion.
And maybe, more importantly, one word away from a trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee championships in Washington, D.C.
The pronouncer gave Doreen the word – optimum – and she nailed it.
The crowd erupted in applause, as Doreen fully realized months of hard work, dedication and practice.
“I didn’t think I could win,” Doreen told the Advocate afterward. “I tried my hardest, and I thought if I tried and did my best, then I could win.”
Doreen deserves kudos for her win. So do her 11 competitors, each of whom is a champion in their own right.
Spelling bees have changed over the years, and students now must put in hard work like never before. All of the regional kids have earned a round of our applause.
Next up for Doreen?
She will continue studying her words with her mother, but 10 times harder than before, she said.
And in Washington, D.C., maybe that hard work and dedication pays off on the national stage.
Good luck, Doreen. We’ll be cheering you on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.