During a time when our circumstances have made it harder to feel connected with one another, St. Joseph High School has fashioned a unique way for their students to foster connection through a brand-new storytelling class.
During one recent class meeting, the group of upperclassmen and their teacher, masked and physically distanced, sat in a circle and discussed how to develop fictional characters for a narrative.
They considered key characteristics that would make their character interesting, things that motivate and trouble them as well as the back stories that inform who they are in the present.
Although the students were creating fictional characters, they were likely drawing subconscious inspiration from actual human characteristics and behavior in the real world.
Though the use of storytelling as a tool for learning with children is not a new concept, teaching storytelling to teenage students seems novel and exciting.
An activity like fictional character development is almost like a lesson in psychology. Crafting characteristics based on past experiences, and then understanding how that plays out in behavior, is like lifting the veil to see the behind-the-scenes reel of what it means to be human. And the hidden lesson would be to achieve deeper levels of empathy.
Beyond that, storytelling is our primary way of communicating with each other as humans. We often tell each other stories without even trying and it would be difficult to go a single day without telling a story. Even when someone says, “Tell me about your day,” the response would naturally be in the form of a story.
Jonathan Gottschall, author of the book “The Storytelling Animal,” said during a 2014 TED talk: “Human beings live their lives inside stories. We are trying to impose the order of story structure on the chaos of existence.”
Stories are also more memorable and engaging as opposed to consuming lists of facts. Psychologist Vanessa Boris stated in a 2017 Harvard Business Publishing blog post: “Good stories can contain multiple meanings so they’re surprisingly economical in conveying complex ideas in graspable ways.”
Most importantly, storytelling is at the core of human connection, which teacher Drew Westfahl said is the most important part of his class.
“My hope is that when they get into the real world, they are not going to be afraid to share their voice, take a risk,” he told the Advocate recently. “It’s a real class on humanism.”
