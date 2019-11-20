Suicide is a sad reality for many people.
It’s a tragic act by some who feel backed into a corner and don’t see a way out.
Check out these alarming numbers on suicide from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention:
- Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. for all ages.
- Every day, approximately 123 Americans die by suicide.
- There is one death by suicide in the U.S. every 12 minutes.
- Suicide takes the lives of about 45,000 Americans every year.
- The highest suicide rates in the U.S. are among whites, American Indians and Alaska Natives.
- There is one suicide for every estimated 25 suicide attempts.
- There is one suicide for every estimated four suicide attempts in the elderly.
- An estimated quarter million people each year become suicide survivors.
Let’s focus on that last point. Suicide touches too many lives. It’s called a ripple effect.
Suicide survivors feel guilt, anger and sadness. They have so many questions, mainly, “What could I have done differently,” or “What did I miss?”
There are many resources for suicide survivors, like an upcoming event on Saturday.
Nov. 23 is International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day – or simply Survivors Day.
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is sponsoring International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day at Houston House Community Center in Victoria.
“Each year, AFSP supports hundreds of large and small Survivor Day events around the world, in which suicide loss survivors come together to find connection, understanding and hope through their shared experience,” according to a news release the organization sent us. “While each event is unique and offers various programming, all feature an AFSP-produced documentary that offers a message of growth, resilience and connection.”
We encourage all suicide survivors to attend this event. We all know the grief never really passes, and the questions and feelings still linger.
No matter where you are at in the grief process, weeks or years in, this event can help you. Please take advantage.
