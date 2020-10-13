October is Archaeology Month, which means it’s the perfect time to celebrate achievements and discoveries in local archaeology that help us better understand human history in our rich region.
The Coastal Bend Archaeological Logistics Team, or CoBALT, works fervently with the Museum of the Coastal Bend to dig for artifacts, understand their context and paint a picture of what life in the Crossroads might have looked like 5,000-10,000 years ago.
Made up of a group of passionate avocational archaeologists, these individuals have made important contributions in uncovering early human history in our area; history that we would not be able to access were it not for the devotion of the museum’s volunteers.
While history may seem to be part of the distant past and have no bearing on the modern world, learning about our history can help us understand our lives today and better equip us with the tools to navigate our future.
Heather Para, exhibits and collections manager at the Museum of the Coastal Bend, said she would like people to understand that early humans were not so different from us today. Though our lives in the present are dressed up differently, we have the same basic needs early hunter-gatherers had in this area and they used advanced technology to fulfill those needs.
“What we consider ‘primitive’ wasn’t all that primitive,” Para told the Advocate recently. “I have cut my finger, almost to the bone, multiple times with a stone tool that I dug out of the ground that hasn’t been seen in 10,000 years. How primitive is that? We’ve got to sharpen our kitchen knives once a week.”
The museum has been highlighting Archaeology Month and the work of their volunteers through various happenings, such as the panel discussion they hosted last week as part of their new monthly “Lunch and Learn” series. Though the live event has ended, you can view the discussion retroactively on the museum’s YouTube channel here.
An outreach exhibit at Victoria City Hall explores the process of excavating and analyzing artifacts. Viewing hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
You can also support local archaeology by visiting the permanent exhibits at the Museum of the Coastal Bend or applying to become a volunteer to participate in excavations and lab work. For more information on how to volunteer, contact the museum directly at 361-582-2511 or museum@victoriacollege.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.