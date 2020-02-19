As six generations of family greeted their grandmother for her 100th birthday celebration, she was brought to tears as they sang traditional Mexican songs and shared memories with her.
At 100, Carlotta Segura’s memory is spotty as she suffers from Alzheimer’s, but she knew that her birthday was a special day.
People around the world are living to reach the age of 100 now more than ever. In 2015 across the globe, there were nearly half a million centenarians, defined as a person age 100 or older, according to data from the Pew Research Center. The United States is home to the most centenarians than any other country with an estimated number of 80,000, according to the American Society on Aging.
According to the World Health Organization and The National Center for Biotechnology Information, the average life expectancy worldwide has increased in recent decades due to advancements in medicine, improvements in housing and education, decreases in deaths from cardiovascular diseases, among other things.
As elders of our families are living longer, it’s important to seize the time they have here to record their oral history and understand our family stories about where we come from.
As Americans, we are a disparate mixture of cultures as our ancestors came from varied backgrounds. DNA genetic testing and analysis has become wildly popular over the past few years as people desire to search for meaning and identity by understanding the countries where their family lineage began.
While the stories our DNA tells us can be informative, our elders can often be the best sources of knowledge about our culture and history that we can then pass down to the generations that come after us.
One of Segura’s granddaughters, Sylvia Valdez, said that as their family grew, they were unable to visit her grandmother daily like they used to. Segura’s feisty response was, “Don’t come to my funeral and cry because you can come see me right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.