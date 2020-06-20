Victoria County commissioners think a pandemic will allow them to cover up their mishandling of $4.6 million in Hurricane Harvey recovery money.
In an outrageous reversal, the commissioners voted 4-1 Monday to ax a forensic audit of their spending. In March, they had voted 5-0 to move forward with an audit.
Under pressure from former Sheriff T. Michael O’Connor, the commissioners had agreed to a forensic audit before the pandemic hit. O’Connor has since left office to become a U.S. marshal, so the commissioners think they can bamboozle the public and do nothing now.
Sadly, what O’Connor said then still applies: The sheriff’s office found the county’s handling of Harvey money left “many questions unanswered and tracking documentation seemed to be limited to non-existing.” In other words, the county spent millions with nothing to support the expense.
Yet, County Judge Ben Zeller had the audacity Monday to say the Harvey spending was the most analyzed since Foster Field was built in 1941. Much of the work supposedly was done at the Victoria Regional Airport, previously Foster Field.
Zeller’s claim is a bald-faced lie. Only a few months before, the commissioners agreed unanimously that they had almost zero paperwork from the Virtus Group, an out-of-state company they and their insurance carrier paid to do the bulk of the Harvey repairs.
Magically, on Monday, Zeller and his colleagues in the conspiracy – Clint Ives, Kevin Janak and Danny Garcia – said they had no more concerns. Only Commissioner Gary Burns continued his call for a forensic audit.
The fabricating foursome even claimed they knew of no member of the public who wanted an audit. Somehow, they said this with a straight face even though all those who spoke during citizens comment urged them to proceed with the audit.
Commissioners said this even after Lee Swearingen, a highly respected and well-connected businessman, told them everyone he knew was highly concerned.
They said this even after David Van Leeuwen, a retired environmental, health and safety instructor, told the commissioners their stalling “has done nothing but create distrust in your leadership. To me, it’s a cat trying to cover up s- - - somewhere. I think somebody ought to step forward and man up. Do the forensic audit.”
Burns told the commissioners that the company selected for the audit wanted commissioners to “let the chips fall where they may” before agreeing to proceed. Burns outlined the cost would be less than $25,000.
If they would let the chips fall where they may, the commissioners likely could recover at least hundreds of thousands of dollars in wasted tax dollars. By their own earlier admission, Virtus wrongly billed the county for at least $352,000.
These chips are from something much worse than a poker game. The fabricating foursome wanted no part of looking further for fear of stepping squarely into a big pile of stinking cow chips. They must know a full audit would lead the trail directly back to their foul-smelling feet.
For a year, Victoria businessman Dennis Patillo, an airport commissioner who first raised Harvey-spending concerns, has tried giving the commissioners the benefit of the doubt, suggesting they were merely sloppy and rushed, and encouraging them to do the right thing.
After Monday’s vote, Patillo said, there was no way to look at the commissioners’ action as anything but a cover-up.
Even COVID-19 sufferers are staggered by the stench of this action. It will linger until voters remove the four from office.
