The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly affected our lives, and probably will for some time.
When our elected local officials make smart decisions in wake of the deadly virus, they should be applauded.
Victoria Independent School District school board deserves kudos for its decision this week to move its spring election to Nov. 3.
“I strongly encourage local election officials to take advantage of these waivers and postpone their elections until November,” Gov. Abbott said in his proclamation. “Right now, the state’s focus is responding to COVID-19 – including social distancing and avoiding large gatherings. By delaying this election, our local election officials can assist in that effort.”
We encourage all local governments to make this move.
VISD made its decision on the heels of Gov. Greg Abbott’s proclamation that allowed municipalities to move election dates.
Abbott also later ruled that primary spring runoff elections would be postponed until July.
Amid the confusion and panic about COVID-19, such decisions are smart.
Historically, spring elections and runoff elections have low voter turnout.
With potential shelter-in-place orders and social distancing now part of our every-day lexicon, turnout for those elections would be lower than even the most positive projections.
We don’t want just the few to decide, for example, who will be the next Victoria County Sheriff. We need the many to decide such an important position.
Our county officials can also use this extension to work out the kinks that plagued the primary elections earlier this month.
While it was a positive step the commission met to address problems, the first meeting didn’t resolve much. We would encourage our election commission to continue discussion, perhaps by teleconference or other similar means.
The fallout of the primary election night problems pointed to an elections staff that wasn’t staffed or trained properly to count the early voting on Election Day before polls closed.
This is an essential step to ensure a smooth election night next time around.
