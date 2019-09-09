“If I were not a physicist, I would probably be a musician. I often think in music. I live my daydreams in music. I see my life in terms of music.”
– Albert Einstein
The Victoria Symphony is about to begin another astonishing season of some of the most beautifully composed masterpieces that transcend time.
Beginning its 46th season on Sept. 21, the symphony long ago earned its rightful place on the cultural mantel of the Crossroads.
The professional musicians under the direction of maestro Darryl One will lead us once again on a musical tour through the centuries and across the continents, paying respects to many great composers such as Gustav Mahler, Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Johannes Brahms and Aaron Copeland – just to name a few.
The symphony’s 46th season begins with its longstanding signature master series that provides audiences with some of the most epic and exhilarating works. Spread across those five master concerts, Crossroads residents will enjoy the incredible talents of a diverse sampling of world-class musicians.
The first master series concert is "Virtuosos," which will feature classical crossover violinist Caroline Campbell performing a hybrid arrangement of themes from Hans Zimmer's score for "Pirates of the Caribbean" and French composer Camille Saint-Saens' "Danse Macabre." With the orchestra, she will perform other unique arrangements as well as Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 5.
Campbell has performed with famous mainstream musicians including Paul McCartney, Barbra Streisand and Sting.
The October concert, “An Appalachian Symphonic Escapade,” features saxophone virtuoso Amy Dickson, who will perform the theme of “Catch Me If You Can.” In the February concert, “Tangos and Serenades,” the audience will hear accordionist Hanzhi Wang.
The pops concert in January features Super Diamond, a tribute band featuring the music of the legendary Neil Diamond.
This season finale in April, "An Alpine Symphony” by composer Richard Strauss, will feature pianist Sean Chen, a 2013 Cliburn Bronze Medalist. This is the last of five seasons that will feature a Van Cliburn International Piano Competition pianist. The largest orchestra of the season will musically depict a climber ascending the Alpine mountains at sunrise, encountering waterfalls and mountain lakes along the way, reaching the summit and descending the mountains at sunset.
Crossroads residents should not pass on the chance to hear all or some of these amazing masterpieces.
The Victoria Symphony is an asset that deserves mountainous community support. Through its outreach concerts, such as Symphonic Spooktacular in October, Downtown Rhythms in April, and a scheduled performance of “Peter and The Wolf” in February, the symphony continues to provide educational opportunities that could inspire many young individuals to explore the world of music.
And perhaps that young audience member today may grow up to become the next great composer or musician.
The selections in this season’s lineup are sure to satisfy every audience member – whether they are new to symphony concerts or a connoisseur of great music.
For that, the Victoria Symphony organization, its musicians and maestro Darryl One, who will begin his 24th season, have earned the community's deepest gratitude.
Here's to another great season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.