Every aspect of our lives has been upended by this unrelenting coronavirus.
This menace has invaded and disrupted our most personal and solemn moments in life.
It has become an obstacle in the joyous celebrations of weddings, the mourning process at funerals and the closeness of friends during the holidays.
Now it is about to redefine how families will mark a once-in-a-lifetime moment – high school graduation.
Earning a high school diploma is a great milestone; it represents a rite of passage into adulthood and into the age of responsibility.
Victoria school district officials are caught in a tough position.
They want to preserve the pomp and circumstance, as much as possible, of the graduation ceremony. And they must protect the health and well-being of their estimated 900 students who have earned their diploma.
Hundreds of students along with several hundred of their family members and friends gathering in one stadium is an enormous risk, not just to those attending but to the entire community. This pathogen thrives when it can spread from one human being to another.
So after some planning and a revision, VISD officials are following the guidelines from the Texas Education Agency and have come up with a good solution, but certainly one that will be unlike a traditional graduation.
The district is planning separate virtual graduation ceremonies for Victoria East and West high schools that will broadcast May 29 and 30 on its social media sites and on cable Channel 25.
And then it will have quasi-live ceremonies at Memorial Stadium. Victoria West High School graduation will be June 1 and 2, Victoria East High School graduation will be June 3 and 4 and Liberty graduation will be June 5.
Students will be allowed to bring five guests because of the recent TEA regulations.
Each student, in alphabetical order by last name, will be given a specific time to meet at Memorial Stadium on their given graduation day. They will enter the stadium and walk the field to “Pomp and Circumstance,” receive their diploma with their families on the field with them and exit to their vehicles.
Students will not be sitting on the field, and guests will not be in the stands.
All who attend must wear a cloth face covering over the nose and mouth while inside the stadium. Graduates may only remove their mask for their photo on stage.
Before attending the ceremony, students and attending family members will be screened by school district employees for any new or worsening signs or symptoms of possible COVID-19. Those found with any of the signs or symptoms will not be allowed to enter Memorial Stadium.
Victoria school officials initially did not plan for any in-person ceremony, but they listened to parents and students and worked out a compromise. VISD deserves praise for that.
This may not sound like the perfect solution, but we are not living in perfect times right now.
Every school district in the Crossroads is working on the best solution for their communities, and not every solution fits every size school district.
Other districts that have significantly fewer high school graduates, such as Hallettsville and Bloomington, are planning more traditional ceremonies but still with strict guidelines in place.
This is a time for celebration, a time when all Victorians should rally together for our next generation. To point fingers and criticize will only detract from that celebration.
Let’s all help our graduates celebrate safely.
