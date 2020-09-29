After initially having to wait a month later than usual for the start of football season because of the pandemic, Victoria West will have to wait even longer to play their first game.
The school district announced last week that it was canceling the team’s season-opening football game scheduled for Sept. 25, as well as postponing their Oct. 2 game, because of multiple players either testing positive for COVID-19 or coming into close contact with an infected student.
Though a decision like this wasn’t an easy one, the school district made the best choice to protect the players, coaches, staff, students and fans as we continue to navigate our way through a pandemic.
While everyone is eager to get back to a new kind of normal, things are anything but as we forge ahead into unpredictable waters, living with the virus for the foreseeable future.
Though Victoria West fans are eagerly waiting for the arrival of Friday night football, the virus is still active in our community, even as positive cases have decreased overall. And the quick move on the school district’s part in an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus shows they are taking it seriously and are concerned for the safety of the students.
“The more we continue to adhere to our social distancing guidelines, the safer everyone is. I feel comfortable with the guidelines we have in place,” Victoria school district superintendent Quintin Shepherd recently told the Advocate. “We’re going to take it one step at a time.”
