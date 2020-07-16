Life during the COVID-19 pandemic has provoked countless questions and uncertainties in our minds.
But one answer is certain: The Victoria school district cares about the health and safety of its students.
In the Victoria school district and in every Crossroads school district, officials are drafting and continually rethinking their back-to-school plans with one purpose in mind – protecting students, teachers and parents from this rapacious disease.
“Safety is always the No. 1 concern,” said Victoria Superintendent Quintin Shepherd. “That’s almost every waking moment of our planning.”
The meticulous details in VISD’s plans are proof enough officials really care.
Take a few minutes to visit the district’s website regarding its return to school updates. Click on the 13-page elementary back to school plan or the 16-page middle/high school plan. The documents cover almost every aspect of educating students on campus.
Protocols for campus visitors, campus cleaning procedures, mask rules, the various learning environments, breakfast and lunch procedures, bus transportation, social distancing, assessing the wellness of students, outdoor and off-campus student activities and instructional schedules – among many other aspects – are outlined in the documents, which were updated earlier this week.
Still, VISD officials are not done. The documents are in draft form because officials understand the Texas Education Agency, which released a list of health guidelines on July 7, will likely add more details for district leaders.
In addition, VISD officials want to get community feedback as the plans develop. Two task forces have been created. One is made up of teachers and the other of parents.
About 120 parents have volunteered to serve on the task force. The task forces will review the health regulations and continue to plan a classroom setting, Shepherd said.
“Our plan will represent the community,” he said.
And for that reason, the plans will evolve some more and will remain fluid, said district spokeswoman Shawna Currie.
Parents will have two options when it comes to fall: Send their children to school or continue distance learning. Their decision must be made two weeks before the start of school on Aug. 12. Once their decision is made, they cannot change it until the end of the nine-week grading period, Currie said.
“Everything is in the planning stages, day to day looking and trying to predict what everything is going to look like a month from now,” she said. “It’s too early to put the hammer down and say this is what we’re going to do but at the same time we’re closing in at the start of school.”
COVID-19 will certainly be a factor in how education unfolds in the coming months. How long the virus will be around is unknown, but parents, teachers and students can be certain that VISD will do its best to keep everyone safe.
