When campus closures were announced last week in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, many parents were left wondering how they would be able to feed their children.
But the Victoria school district was two steps ahead of them.
“Because of our food insecurities here, we started making plans for what we would do if we had to close campuses as soon as we learned of the possibility,” said Dana Bigham, Victoria’s director of child nutrition.
The district delivered almost 2,200 meals Monday at six distribution sites – a massive undertaking that illustrates the service of our public school system at its finest. Cars lined up early for breakfast, which staff started preparing at about 6 a.m.
Texas is one of just 15 states that has a higher food insecurity rate than the national average, according to Feeding Texas.
About 68% of students in the Victoria district or nearly 9,000 children are on free or reduced lunch, Bigham said. Of those children, about 7,400 are classified by the state as food insecure.
Meals received at school are often the only meals these students get on any given day, making food distribution while schools are closed essential for their health and well-being.
In addition to serving breakfast and lunch to its own students, the district opened food to all children 18 years old and younger and plans to make weekend meals available this Friday through a multi-day distribution.
The district is teaming up with Meals on Wheels Victoria and the Victoria Food Bank in its efforts, which involve more than 100 district employees and volunteers committed to filling the need.
All of us can learn from the district’s collaborative work to make sure no child goes hungry, and extend that lesson to our most vulnerable people.
About 11% of Texas households with senior citizens face food insecurity, according to Feeding Texas.
With panic shopping still ensuing at grocery stores and an increasing number of people out of work as businesses shutter, we must remember the importance of helping our neighbors.
Whether an elderly man next door or a struggling family down the street comes to mind, we urge you to think about how you can do your part.
“Can I bring by dinner or pick up your prescriptions? Do you need help figuring out childcare while you’re at work?”
These are just a few of the questions we should be asking each other in these difficult, uncertain times.
