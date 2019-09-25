We are smack dab in the middle of Hispanic Heritage Month.
The observational month spans Sept. 15-Oct 15 in the United States, when people recognize the contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans to the country’s history, heritage and culture.
It has meaning in other countries, too. Sept. 15 is the anniversary of independence for five Latin American countries: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. In addition, Mexico declared its independence on Sept. 16, and Chile on Sept. 18.
Take a minute and think about the rich impact the Hispanic culture has left us in the Crossroads, dating back to Goliad’s strong ties to the beginning of Cinco de Mayo.
Ask longtime Hispanic residents in Victoria and they will tell you it’s important to keep their culture alive, passing from generation to generation.
They will tell you that it’s important for their current generation to know where they came from, and recognize the sacrifices the generations before them made.
In Victoria County, Hispanics are the majority at 47 percent population, according to U.S. Census estimates. Across the U.S., the Hispanic population continues a strong growth, with an estimated 18 percent of the population in 2019. By the year 2050, those population numbers should climb to 33 percent of the country’s population, according to estimates.
We list these numbers for you to illustrate how important the Hispanic population is locally, regionally and nationally.
Obviously, their contribution shouldn’t be limited to just one month per year. But at least during these 30 days, we we can celebrate the past and present and wonder what good things the future will bring. We can take note of accomplishments and successes and recognize our Hispanic leaders.
Think about that last one. Victoria has made great strides in the number of Hispanics in leadership positions.
Jesus Garza is the first Hispanic city manager in Victoria. Councilwoman Josephine Soliz is the mayor pro tem. Danny Garcia is on his second term as Victoria County Commissioner.
The list goes on and on. Victoria Independent School District trustee Estella De Los Santos. District Judge Eli Garza.
Across the country, Hispanic-owned businesses are among the fastest growing. Locally, we have wonderful Hispanic-owned businesses, including restaurants, a newspaper, insurance agencies, real estate and many more.
We are fortunate to have such a rich Hispanic history and proud population here in the Crossroads. It’s worth taking the time during this observational month to celebrate that.
