A shy girl once sat in the back of an art class when her teacher approached and asked what she was drawing.
“I’m drawing a picture of God,” the little girl answered.
“But nobody knows what God looks like,” the teacher responded, puzzled.
“They will in a minute,” the girl exclaimed.
A crowd erupted in laughter as Sir Ken Robinson, an international adviser on education in the arts, told this story during a 2006 TED talk about creativity, which is now the most viewed TED talk of all time.
The point that Robinson made with this story was that kids are keen on taking a chance on something without feeling embarrassed at the prospect of being incorrect.
Creativity results from taking risks, having the willingness to be wrong and the ability to push through the discomfort that creates. This is when original thought can flourish.
Robinson struck a chord with audiences almost 14 years ago about how fractured education systems ultimately fail to foster creativity in children and instead educate them out of their creative potential.
Pablo Picasso once said, “All children are born artists, the problem is to remain an artist once we grow up.”
Human beings are innately creative, but through rigid grading systems and quests for perfection, children often aren’t given the chance to fully develop their creative capacity.
“Creativity is the process of putting your imagination to work,” Robinson said during an interview with Guy Raz of NPR. “With imagination, you can enter other people’s world views, you can empathize, you can try and see the world as they do and you can try and adopt their point of view.”
We live in a society that encourages normalcy and punishes being wrong. We typically measure intelligence based on people’s proficiency of “hard” subjects, like math and science, which are valued more than other subjects and considered to be practical for getting a job.
“We stigmatize mistakes,” Robinson said during his TED talk. “And we’re now running national education systems where mistakes are the worst things you can make. The result is that we are educating people out of their creative capacities.”
While most might think that creativity is only useful for working artists, it’s actually a valuable quality in any industry. At its core, creativity involves turning original thought into reality. The ability to come up with a novel solution or consider an issue from a different perspective is advantageous in problem-solving.
As we enter the next decade, we should be more diligent in creating space for children and adults alike to take risks and develop their creative potential. As humans, our brains have evolved to allow for creative thought and we should be open-minded to each other’s ideas. As the old saying goes: the higher the risk, the higher the potential reward.
