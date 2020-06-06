A significant milestone in our experience with COVID-19 was reached last week: The United States surpassed 100,000 deaths related to the virus.
It happened in just four months. Sadly, the toll has continued rising, and, as of last week, it’s at more than 110,000.
While we question whether such a high price was inevitable and if quicker, more decisive action would have saved lives, it’s time to look to the future and how we get there from here.
In the beginning of the pandemic, the goal was to flatten the curve of rising infection and protect the most vulnerable among us. Shutdowns and social distancing were necessary to slow the spread and avoid overwhelming our nation’s health care system with those in need of critical care. We had to be sure those who became ill were able to get treatment they needed.
In New York and elsewhere, we saw what an overwhelmed health care system looks like. Victoria and the Crossroads, though, are fortunate to be in an area that’s not so densely populated, a fact that provided us with some measure of cushion from the beginning of the pandemic.
While New York and other parts of the world showed how real the danger can be, our experience has shown this is a battle we can fight and win. It also showed that the response cannot be the same everywhere. A one-size-fits-all approach is not appropriate.
Regardless of where we are, though, it has become clear the virus is not going away no matter how much we wish it, and that means we must learn to live in this new world.
We also have learned our area’s medical centers have the capacity to handle the COVID-19 case load if we keep them at levels reached through the precautions we’ve had in place.
This does not mean we have won, but it does mean we have had some success in this fight. While it’s important for all of us to continue reasonable social distancing, wearing face masks in public and washing our hands every chance we get, we also need to learn how to live again.
Unfortunately, there is no date when the danger of COVID-19 will magically disappear. That means we all must continue doing our part so that when someone does get sick, adequate medical services will be available.
This is not a binary decision of simply saying “reopen everything” or “keep everything closed.” It is all the in-between.
It is every one of us realizing that we must do our part and that our individual situation is not exactly like someone else’s. It is always remembering to be respectful of other individuals and their situations.
They may be at heightened risk from the virus, or they may have someone living in their home who is more susceptible, and so are taking extra precautions. They may be in a situation where they have to go back to work to earn a living, so they cannot stay home any longer and may be taking on more risk. That means it is the responsibility of every one of us to help reduce the risks they face. It is selfishness to do otherwise, no matter how much we wish our world was back to normal.
As each of us determines what this new world means for us, please remember to keep doing your part for your neighbors as well. Only then can we all get back to living.
