The coronavirus landscape grows increasingly difficult to navigate every day.
If you are not careful, you’ll fall victim to political, personal or social minefields.
The line separating fact from fiction has blurred.
Let’s examine health vs. economy as an example.
On one side, you have people who seek a slow but safe return to normalcy, even if that includes pushing our economy to its brink, through extended stay-at-home orders or similar measures. They want to stay safe, and want their children, fathers, mothers, family and friends to be safe. They believe that no one should die because we didn’t do all we could do, especially because Texas coronavirus numbers continue to trend up, not down.
Conversely, you have those who want an immediate return to normalcy, because Texans have always been protective of their constitutional rights, even if it puts more people at greater risk. These people might believe in herd immunity, the typical flu season is worse, that COVID-19 isn’t real, or the media has blown it out of proportion.
It shouldn’t be an all-or-nothing proposition, but a reasonable middle ground seems almost non-existent.
Enter cognitive bias – which is basically a systematic flaw in thinking that affects decisions and judgments people make.
In the above example, those who want a slower and safer return to normalcy will scour sources looking for information that backs up their beliefs. Likewise, their counterparts are just as busy looking for corroboration to support their assumptions. Oftentimes, the harder they look, the further and more extreme people get away from their core belief.
This is called confirmation bias, a leading form of cognitive bias. Confirmation bias is an internal method your brain uses that favors information and discounts evidence that does not conform to your existing beliefs.
In short, when a person believes something, they will seek out examples to prove it. That, however, is a problematic fallacy. No matter how many examples you gather, you can never prove the proposition. Rather, you should look for cases that would disprove it, according to social psychologist and author Richard E. Nisbett.
Ultimately, you may not change your mind, but looking at opposite sides may give you additional insight that could prove valuable to greater understanding of the subject.
Which brings us back to the middle ground. If we challenge our own biases, our own suppositions, we might appreciate that there is a middle ground, and the discourse there is much more beneficial.
Does this sound familiar? It is, because we deal with cognitive/confirmation bias during elections, and it gets worse every election cycle as social media becomes more influential in how people learn and spread information.
During elections, it is polarizing and ugly. With coronavirus, it’s become equal to that.
A light at the end of the tunnel exists, though.
You can overcome your own cognitive bias.
First, you need to recognize your biases and consider how they might influence your thinking.
Second, consider the factors that influence your decisions. What are these factors, and why do you use them in decision-making?
Finally, challenge your biases. If you notice patterns or factors that influence your decision-making, confront them.
This pandemic presents threats to our society on a scale we’ve never faced. It’s complicated, unthinkable and nuanced.
We shouldn’t have to choose between ruining our lives financially or medically. The middle ground provides us plenty of truth and options.
