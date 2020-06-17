As the world faces a collective crisis many of us have never seen in our lifetime, an additional threat of a natural disaster might not be in the forefront of our minds. It should be.
We are just over two weeks into hurricane season, with our peak threat lying ahead of us from August to September, and it’s predicted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration that the Atlantic could experience three to six major hurricanes this season. City and county officials need to remain on high alert and ready to immediately restart their efforts.
After Hurricane Harvey, many local organizations stepped in to help individuals and families where the Federal Emergency Management Agency did not. A key success from the chaos: the Victoria County Long-Term Recovery Group.
The group got off to a slow start because Victoria was not prepared before Harvey hit. The group is now winding down its efforts because of grant funding drying up at the end of the year. Officials promise to be more prepared next time even if the recovery group is no longer active.
The recovery group’s Hope Meadows project, a 40-house subdivision in Bloomington for victims of Harvey, has provided a fresh start for families whose homes were destroyed by the hurricane. But many unmet needs remain as the long-term effects of the 2017 storm continue to burden many community members.
Our community was unprepared for a storm the magnitude of Hurricane Harvey. Disasters tend to exacerbate already-existing inequality in communities, such as income and health disparities, as well as access to resources.
Preparedness will be even more essential during this year’s hurricane season given the economic effects of the pandemic and how different hurricane evacuation and sheltering could look with an additional threat of COVID-19. Our community needs to plan for the possibility of another disaster on top of an already unprecedented one.
We surely hope the preparation is not needed and thank all those who made the recovery group a success.
