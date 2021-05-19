Sometimes, all it takes to make a street drivable is a patched pothole or a sealed crack.
Sometimes, as with the Navarro median project in Victoria, which has drawn lots of controversy, the need for road repairs is up for debate.
But other times, a city’s streets become such a problem that the need for a major fix becomes self-evident. That is the case in Edna, where residents recently told the Advocate about sinkholes that nearly swallowed SUVs and crumbling roadways that make their daily commute a hair-raising adventure.
When roadways get too bad for a little cement or sealant to fix — when they become filled with alligator cracks and overgrown with grass — cities need a game plan. That’s what Edna’s streets assessment, commissioned by city manager Gary Broz, did.
An engineering firm mapped every single street in town and rated every single one good, fair or poor. The city has also identified water and sewer pipes made of lead or asbestos and concrete in urgent need of replacement. Now, the city knows where repairs are most urgent and can ensure that all the necessary fixes are made.
It’s not just the worst roads in town that will receive a little love and attention. The city plans to repair every single street on a rotating schedule, so that roads in good condition now don’t wind up filled with cracks and ruts.
Of course, the kicker is money. Repairs like this cost a lot of it — a whopping $41 million, in this case, spread over several two-to-three-year cycles. The city has proposed adding about $4 a month to residents’ utility bills and placing that money in a fixed asset account, as well as using some stimulus funds to help foot the bill.
The unfortunate reality is that extensive repairs are also expensive. The good news is that all of Edna’s residents should see some direct benefit since every street in town will be rebuilt and maintained. And there are other benefits too — reduced wear and tear to vehicles, enhanced appeal to companies considering relocating in town and, maybe, when the project is done, a sense of pride at having some of the best-looking roads around.
After nearly 50 years since the city’s last comprehensive plan was put in place, Edna has a road map for its roads. And that is a good thing.
This editorial reflects the views of the Victoria Advocate’s editorial board.
