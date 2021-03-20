If COVID-19 has taught us anything, it is the resiliency of our education system.
Students, teachers, administrators and parents have changed nearly every aspect of the learning experience in the wake of COVID-19 with online learning and social distancing.
Many families did this while working from home and helping their kids maneuver the new online classrooms. For some teachers, they taught classes and helped their own children learn remotely.
It has been a juggling act, but it has taught us the value of education.
Nation-wide school closures forced educators to adapt and implement new ways of learning. Remote learning may not be new for some, but the widespread use of it had never been seen before.
Remote learning showed us that some teachers and students thrive online with a more individualized learning pathway. Others adapted to the remote setting, but returned strong to in-person classes when schools reopened in September.
Education will continue to change even when the pandemic ends.
Districts like Victoria school district are in the process of opening Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics and hybrid learning academies. These options will create a more personal touch to learning, which we have seen succeed over the course of the last year.
In the coming academic year, the STEM academies housed at Smith Elementary School and Stroman Middle will focus on STEM-based pathways. At Shields Elementary School, students can use hybrid learning, which is a balance of in-person and remote work.
The pandemic has also pushed forward the use and purchase of technology. At Victoria school district, the pandemic moved up their strategic plan for technology by about five years, district officials said.
Though the pandemic has brought devastation, the educators, students and families have made leaps and bounds in education feats, and that needs to be celebrated.
