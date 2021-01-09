It’s no secret the Crossroads are rich.
Vast deposits of oil and natural gas have brought numerous jobs and thriving industry to the region.
Our waters are teaming with fish and oysters. Our skies are filled an almost unparalleled biodiversity of wild birds.
It’s also an area abundant in history and heritage with some families tracing their roots back here hundreds of years.
And among those treasures are our seniors — our parents, grandparents, teachers, church elders, neighbors and more.
On Dec. 27, the Victoria Advocate with the help of Crossroads residents created a memorial to those we lost to COVID-19.
Titled “More than a number,” the memorial honors and remembers the lives of more than 30 people from the Crossroads who have died of COVID-19.
Each and every one of those people remembered in the memorial were a treasure to someone. They impacted lives. They inspired. They made us who we are.
Although COVID-19 is not exclusively dangerous to our older residents, those killed by the disease in the Crossroads were mostly in their 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.
As Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick famously said during the early days of the pandemic, “lots of grandparents” are willing to sacrifice to save the economy.
That may be true, but more importantly, we are not and should not be ready to sacrifice this segment of our population.
Doing so would mean casting aside one of our most valuable groups of residents. They contribute to our community in ways that are both tangible and intangible.
Many older folks are retired and are no longer contributing to the economy with traditional jobs, but they still fulfill essential duties to our society, community and personal lives.
They give generously to nonprofits and charities with their time and money.
They babysit grandchildren and great-grandchildren, allowing parents much needed rest or time to work when no one else is available to help.
They care for the infirmed and provide company to the most lonely even as they age themselves.
And they are anchors in our community, and their memories as well as experiences offer invaluable guidance, support and affection for us in our hardest times.
How many of us, even as adults, reach out to our parents or grandparents during our times of greatest need, whether the problems be about a relationship, money or our very morality?
For many, that support is worth more than any amount of money or possession.
Whether it be an elderly loved one who offers a bit of sage advice or an older stranger who smiles at her neighbors at H-E-B, almost all of us have experienced blessings from those who came before us.
These people are irreplaceable and of immense value to us. We should remember their vulnerability when considering COVID-19 precautions like masks and social distancing.
Once we realize we’ve lost them, it will be too late.
