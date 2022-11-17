When a business hires a department leader to do a job, the business should support that leader, even when others are working against the leader.
Case in point, former Victoria Public Library director. More than 15 years ago the city hired Dayna Williams-Capone to run the library and to improve it.
She did just that. She added a variety of programs for people of all ages from newborns to adults.
She increased attendance at library programs more than 300%. She increased usage of the library.
Her programs are inclusive of the entire community and don’t cater to a select group.
She added books that not only entertained readers, but also educated them and offered adventure.
She and her staff found ways to keep the library viable during the pandemic.
But when a few people started to complain about the content of select books - 44 among thousands in the entire collection - the city council didn’t value her expertise on the matter, but instead supported the complainers – some who even admitted having not been to the library to see the books for themselves.
The residents objected to the books dealing with LGBQT and non-traditional lifestyle issues and topics they deemed pornographic. The residents wanted the books moved from their places in the children and young adult sections. Some even asked that books be banned.
The council didn’t support Williams-Capone’s decision not to move the books. Instead, they bowed to the will of a few people and started work to change the library’s policy on collection content.
As the director of the library, she had an initial review of all new material that came to the library. She knew and followed the standards set by the National Library Association. These standards are used by most libraries across the nation.
The library stood for free speech and denounced censorship. It was a place all people, not a select group, could come to read books of their choice, visit with friends or just enjoy the atmosphere.
Now the city is rewriting the collection policy, doing away with the national standards that support free speech and denounce censorship. In the process they are trying to set the city’s standards as the basis for the policy.
Establishing what the city’s standards are will be nearly impossible. So many factions make up the city, each with their own standards from religion to education and from family to socioeconomic. Coming up with a narrow policy without writing volumes that says this is the standards of the city of Victoria will be tricky at best.
In all jobs, leaders take the heat from customers who are not happy or who do not agree with a policy. At times that disagreement moves up the ladder to top management, but it Is not right for the city’s leadership to not support Williams-Capone on this one issue.
We agree with the city for trying to reach a solution by making the two levels of library cards that will require parental consent before young children can check out books.
We believe parents should be with their young children as they go through the library. If parents see their child reading a book they do not think is appropriate, then the parents need to explain why the book is not appropriate and take it away. They need to offer the child an alternative.
The city council and the county commissioners have added new members to the advisory board who support banning books that deal with alternative lifestyles.
The new members will need to remember they have been appointed to make suggestions to the library and the city, not make policy. They cannot censor books because they do not agree with the contents,
With Williams-Capone’s departure it sends a message to leaders that they need to support and encourage their department leaders and make them feel valued. In business, we don’t always agree, but we must work to find people with the best knowledge and experience to show us the best path to follow.
It is unfortunate that Williams-Capone felt her expertise was not valued because her knowledge has built a stronger library for all.
We hope the new director, whomever that may be, will have the support of the council so all the positive work accomplished by Williams-Capone and her staff is not for naught and that the library continues to be a place for all people to be educated and entertained.