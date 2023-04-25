We have a very important job to do in the coming week. It won’t take long, but it will impact our community for a long time to come.
We must go to the polls and vote.
Voting is one of the most important rights we have as American citizens. That right is guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution.
We can vote early during early voting that continues through May 2 or we can go to the polls on election day, May 6.
In Victoria County, voters have two Victoria school board positions, Victoria College’s $10 million bond issue and two positions on the Industrial school board to vote on.
As a group, these are four important elections. Broken apart they are even more important.
Take the Victoria School board positions for example, whoever is elected will help determine the type of education current and future students will receive.
Ultra conservative activists are working to keep out certain books from school and public libraries. They are also pushing the Legislature to adopt bills specifying what topics can be taught and not taught in school. They also want bills adopted telling parents their transgender child cannot play in the sport of his or her choice.
We must have a school board that will work against censorship of all types. Students must be able to select books to read, learn and explore new adventures, ideas and subjects.
Students must be able to learn about the uncensored history of our country – the good, the bad, the ugly and inhumane. All these events happened to makeup who we are as a country today. We can’t pretend the atrocities didn’t happen.
When it comes to Victoria College, the proposed $10 million bond issue is a critical part of the institution’s future. If the proposal is approved, it will help college students of all ages work their way through college from application through preparing to graduate. It will help countless students prepare for additional college or a career in the local workforce.
In the past several years, the college board did a lot of heavy lifting to get the proposal to the amount it is now. Working from a master plan for the college, they worked to get grants and local donations as well as college funds to complete all the projects, except this one, across the campus. The same is true for the Student Success Center. The board has $26.5 million in grants, gifts and institutional fees committed to the project, leaving $10 million for voters to approve in the bond package.
While college district taxes will increase 21 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, or about $2.10 for a home valued at $100,000, the rate will decrease 58 cents in 2027 when the bond for the health sciences building is paid off.
Rarely does that happen when dealing with construction, but the board has worked to get the financing that will work best for the district’s taxpayers.
The future of local education is riding on this election.
May elections tend to not draw large turnouts. Last year’s May election drew 5,266 voters, or 9 %; while in November 2021, when voters determined the outcome of school propositions as well as state constitutional amendments, 15% of the registered voters went to the polls.
The turnout was not great but was better than last May’s election. But this year must be even better than that.
Early voting is off to a slow start. After Monday’s early voting, 381 ballots had been cast. With 55,107 registered voters in the county, Victoria has a long way to go to have the strong turnout needed keep education going in the direction to benefit the most students.