Wouldn’t it be wonderful if no one worried about where their next meal will come from? If food and housing insecurity were a thing of the past?
No one could argue against these goals. But the reality is there are people who go unsheltered and hungry every day, including children at schools around the Crossroads. There are empty cupboards, empty refrigerators and empty bowls.
An event this weekend helps ease this disheartening fact. Victoria College’s 17th Empty Bowls event is a way to raise awareness, hope — and money — to help fight hunger. It’s one of a number of similar Empty Bowl events that occur across the country throughout the year.
In Victoria, it’s Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Victoria College Student Center, 2200 E. Red River St. For $20, a participant gets an empty bowl crafted just for the event and they may try any of a number of soups being served by volunteers.
The money raised will go to several very necessary nonprofit groups: Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, Meals on Wheels, Christ’s Kitchen and the Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry, plus the Victoria College Visual Arts Scholarship.
For another donation, participants can partake in the “bowl bash,” when bowls that didn’t quite turn out the way artisans planned are thrown and smashed into shards — for a few extra dollars.
The international group Empty Bowls says it is a “grassroots movement by artists and crafts people” in locations around the world “to raise money for food related charities to care for and feed the hungry in their communities.”
“Empty Bowls is recognized worldwide for the contributions to local food related charities within your community,” it says. “Changing the world by sharing, caring and touching the hearts of people in your community.”
As Advocate reporter Tamara Diaz noted in an article earlier this month, 450 bowls were created for the Victoria event, all made by experienced students and artists. Victoria College art instructor Debra Chronister, who organizes the event each year, said she made 50 of the bowls herself.
The soup, bread and teas being served were donated from some 30 area restaurants. Local “celebrities” will do the ladling.
The need for money in the Crossroads is real. In 2021, the Food Bank, which provides food to groups like Meals on Wheels and Christ’s Kitchen, distributed over 8.6 million pounds of food to such organizations. That’s 7.2 million meals going to your neighbors.
“On average among our service area, 17.3% of our family, friends and neighbors still face food insecurity,” the Food Bank says. “They may not know where their next meal is coming from or they may not have consistent access to the nutritious food they need.” Many of those receiving help are from vulnerable communities, such as children and the elderly. Sometimes its a senior caring for a small grandchild.
Thankfully, hundreds of people are expected to attend. At the 2019 Empty Bowls, the year before the pandemic shut down such fundraisers, over $28,000 was raised and over 700 bowls sold. That means if you’re planning to attend, get to the college early.
“Since it’s close to Valentine’s Day, we will have a lot of heart shaped bowls,” she said.
So have a heart and bring your empty stomach to the Victoria Empty Bowls on Sunday at Victoria College. You may just leave with a ceramic heart, a full tummy — and a feeling that you did something good for someone else and your community.