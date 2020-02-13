Everyday Hero: Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Jeronimo Gonzalez
Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Jeronimo Gonzalez, of Victoria, is assigned to amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), which conducts small boat operations.
The USS America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st MEU team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
