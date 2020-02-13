Everyday hero Boatswains Mates 1st Class Jeronimo Gonzalez

Boatswains Mates 1st Class Jeronimo Gonzalez

 U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jonathan Berlier

Everyday Hero: Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Jeronimo Gonzalez

Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Jeronimo Gonzalez, of Victoria, is assigned to amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), which conducts small boat operations.

The USS America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st MEU team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

To nominate your Everyday Hero, submit the person’s full name, address and phone number, along with photo and reason for nomination as an Advocate Everyday Hero, in 150 words or less. Submit the information by email to letters@vicad.com, mail to P.O. Box 1518, Victoria 77902, or bring it by the Victoria Advocate at 101 W. Goodwin Ave., Suite 1200. Include your name, address and phone number so we may contact you to verify your information.

