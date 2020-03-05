Everyday hero: Edward Moya
Everyday Hero: Edward Moya
Hometown: Victoria
Why honored: I would like to nominate my brother-in-law Edward Moya as my Everyday Hero. Edward and my sister Augustina Guerra Moya got married 38 years ago. When they made their wedding vows (in sickness and in health), it was taken very seriously, and Edward is stepping up and is taking care of his wife. My sister broke her hip and needs a lot of care. Edward does a lot for her. Tina is in a wheel chair and she needs another surgery to be able to walk. I love and respect Edward a lot, that is why I nominated him as my Everyday Hero. Please help me to pray that Edward stays strong and healthy and that this next surgery helps my sister to walk again.
