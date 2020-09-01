Everyday hero: Gary Vargas
Why honored: We, the women of Vitality Court Senior Living, nominate Gary Vargas.
- Gary is ready to help us with just about anything. He’s on the job with a big smile and a “Hey there, Mrs.__” He’s even there to clean up after us.
- Gary is our maintenance man, handyman, and gives us help even with our cellphones.
- Gary Vargas is our Everyday Hero.
To nominate your Everyday Hero, submit the person’s full name, address and phone number, along with photo and reason for nomination as an Advocate Everyday Hero, in 150 words or less. Submit the information by email to letters@vicad.com, mail to P.O. Box 1518, Victoria 77902, or bring it by the Victoria Advocate at 311 E. Constitution St. Include your name, address and phone number so we may contact you to verify your information.
