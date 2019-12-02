My Everyday Hero is my wife, Dottie Mints.
Three years ago, the homeless in Victoria came to Dottie’s attention and took over her heart. For the past three years, Dottie has spent her days collecting food, clothing, hygiene needs and blankets for the homeless and the down-on-their-luck here in Victoria.
She spends her days collecting these items from friends, churches and local retailers.
You can find her three or four days a week in the parking lot of Christ’s Kitchen delivering life-supporting items to those in need.
On cold days, she will drive the streets looking for those needing help. Her ministry is helping those in need with their immediate needs.
One of those in need is a 73-year-old man who lost everything to Hurricane Harvey and tries to exist on $600 a month with $35 in food stamps. Dottie bought him a travel trailer, and he now lives in it next to our house out in the county. He now helps Dottie helping others. She is quite a blessing and hero.
