 Photo contributed by Michelle Martinez

Editor’s Note: Everyday hero Henry Martinez was submitted by eldest daughter Michelle Martinez.

  • Occupation: Retired from Del Papa Distributors

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we unfortunately had to cancel my father’s retirement party until further notice. Overall, my father has worked about 52 years. He recently retired from Hartman Distributing after 23 years, but officially had 38 years in the beer industry. He also held the sales manager position with Del Papa Distributors in the past.

With this being said, Henry is well known in our community and his co-workers, friends and family’s wanted to show their respect and support of his continuing accomplishments.

With short notice to plan a drive-by parade, he had a long line of vehicles filled with his biggest supporters.

