Editor, the Advocate:
John grew up in Victoria near the Guadalupe River, where he and his friends lived a "Tom Sawyer-like existence." He graduated from VHS, '61. He enlisted USAF in July of '62, graduating Tech School (Meteorology) in 1963. John served in SAC (Strategic Air Command) bases in Kansas, in Puerto Rico during the Dominican crisis and later in Vietnam. He served temporary duty in other locales conducting classified rocket/missile experiments.
John was honorably discharged in 1968 with the rank of Buck Sergeant E/4.
John is a life member of the American Legion and a past commander of Post 4146; he’s also a life member of the VFW, and the Victoria County Veterans Council, for which he served as commander and chaplain. He served in the Funeral Detail Honor Guard for 20 years. John also devotes time cleaning and maintaining neglected cemeteries containing veterans’ graves.
He has assisted many veterans and their families. The Victoria Advocate has mentioned him or quoted him numerous times over the years, especially following services for a fallen veteran.
For his many years of service, his numerous friends salute and thank him and wish him the best.
Well-done, John Tait!
Gary Brewer, Victoria