Mannon Mints
Everyday hero: Mannon Mints
Submitted by: Dottie Mints, wife
There are many heroes in the world today. Some are called that for a day or maybe a week but, they fade pretty fast. Mannon Mints has been called a hero most of his life.
He is a man who is not afraid to show his emotions or to cry in front of anyone when he hears of a tragic event, the death of a friend, a serious illness someone is battling or if he comes upon someone who is just having a rough day. His heart is so big caring that he can’t help but to jump in immediately when something is wrong.
Mannon is well known in Victoria and all over the state and the people who know him, know his heart. He can put out a message saying he needs money or supplies to help with a tragedy like this past week to help the people in Louisiana and people respond immediately to help. Not all of us have that effect on so many people. They trust that whatever he is asking for, is for a good cause and he will do a good job. No questions asked!
That is why he is my hero.
