Mannon Mints

Mannon Mints

 Photo contributed by Dottie Mints

Mannon Mints

Everyday hero: Mannon Mints

Submitted by: Dottie Mints, wife

There are many heroes in the world today. Some are called that for a day or maybe a week but, they fade pretty fast. Mannon Mints has been called a hero most of his life.

He is a man who is not afraid to show his emotions or to cry in front of anyone when he hears of a tragic event, the death of a friend, a serious illness someone is battling or if he comes upon someone who is just having a rough day. His heart is so big caring that he can’t help but to jump in immediately when something is wrong.

Mannon is well known in Victoria and all over the state and the people who know him, know his heart. He can put out a message saying he needs money or supplies to help with a tragedy like this past week to help the people in Louisiana and people respond immediately to help. Not all of us have that effect on so many people. They trust that whatever he is asking for, is for a good cause and he will do a good job. No questions asked!

That is why he is my hero.

To nominate your Everyday Hero, submit the person’s full name, address and phone number, along with photo and reason for nomination as an Advocate Everyday Hero, in 150 words or less. Submit the information by email to letters@vicad.com, mail to P.O. Box 1518, Victoria 77902, or bring it by the Victoria Advocate at 311 E. Constitution St. Include your name, address and phone number so we may contact you to verify your information.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.