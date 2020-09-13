Mary Joe Alcantar

Mary Joe Alcantar

 Contributed photo

Everyday hero: Mary Joe Alcantar

Occupation: Chief Supervisor at Victoria County Sheriff’s Office Kitchen

Nominated by: Peggy West, infirmary nurse, Victoria County Sheriff’s Office

Why honored: I want to share with you a very humble un-noticed hero in our community. She is a kindhearted person. Extremely generous with her patience and compassion for those who have no-one to guide them. She is the chief supervisor at Victoria County Sheriff’s Office kitchen. Mrs. Alcantar not only manages a mighty team of individuals, but also those inmates who are fortunate enough to be able to become trustees. The trustees are guided very carefully while under her mentorship. They learn many new positive skills that allows them to return to our community with knowledge of how to run a kitchen, empowerment and most of all pride in themselves. Most of them just need that extra encouragement and compassion. She does all this without any complaints or bitterness.

Her support for those with special needs and or require a little more patience is exemplary. She has a warm and caring spirit. We all truly appreciate and value everything she does for each of us.

I wholeheartedly nominate Mrs. Mary Joe Alcantar for our Everyday Hero.

To nominate your Everyday Hero, submit the person’s full name, address and phone number, along with photo and reason for nomination as an Advocate Everyday Hero, in 150 words or less. Submit the information by email to letters@vicad.com, mail to P.O. Box 1518, Victoria 77902, or bring it by the Victoria Advocate at 311 E. Constitution St. Include your name, address and phone number so we may contact you to verify your information.

