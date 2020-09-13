Everyday hero: Mary Joe Alcantar
Occupation: Chief Supervisor at Victoria County Sheriff’s Office Kitchen
Nominated by: Peggy West, infirmary nurse, Victoria County Sheriff’s Office
Why honored: I want to share with you a very humble un-noticed hero in our community. She is a kindhearted person. Extremely generous with her patience and compassion for those who have no-one to guide them. She is the chief supervisor at Victoria County Sheriff’s Office kitchen. Mrs. Alcantar not only manages a mighty team of individuals, but also those inmates who are fortunate enough to be able to become trustees. The trustees are guided very carefully while under her mentorship. They learn many new positive skills that allows them to return to our community with knowledge of how to run a kitchen, empowerment and most of all pride in themselves. Most of them just need that extra encouragement and compassion. She does all this without any complaints or bitterness.
Her support for those with special needs and or require a little more patience is exemplary. She has a warm and caring spirit. We all truly appreciate and value everything she does for each of us.
I wholeheartedly nominate Mrs. Mary Joe Alcantar for our Everyday Hero.
