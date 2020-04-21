Everyday Hero: Phillip Sawyer

Editor’s Note: Reader Dallas Ford submitted this nomination.
Have you ever had a time when traveling a long way from home to have a breakdown in a rural area with your vehicle? Maybe your boat trailer malfunctioned or you just ran out of gas.
You are feeling really anxious about now. When out of nowhere in this small town, up drives an old guy in a beat-up old dually truck. He is really an old looking, bearded, job dressed, bright-eyed fellow who walks up to you smiling. Your wife and perhaps kids decide it might be best to remain in your vehicle with the doors locked! However, let me assure you, the cavalry has arrived, so just relax and take a deep breath.
This has happened many, many times in and around Austwell/Tivoli. This is Mr. Phillip Sawyer, a true hero in our area. It would take a lot of ink to write about everything he does for others, both local and strangers.
I have witnessed hundreds of times he has used his knowledge and talents helping others.
Here are some things he does for us and others: a leadership role in his church, helping hands committee for widows and elderly, volunteer fire department member, chief cook and equipment provider for fundraiser events for the little league, game warden events, and he donates food to needy folks. When he donates foods, you will find it perfectly cleaned and iced down. He shares wild hog, deer, shrimp, oysters, and plenty of catfish. He is able to help so many because of friends who repay him for past help and favors.
Philip Sawyer is my, and others, Hometown Hero. He is a fine Christian Veteran doing for his God, church, his wife Joann, friends, and strangers. He always says, “We need to help each other, share, and especially teach our young people so they can take over someday!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.