Everyday Hero: Phillip Sawyer

Phillip Sawyer

 Photo contributed by Dallas Ford

Editor’s Note: Reader Dallas Ford submitted this nomination.

Have you ever had a time when traveling a long way from home to have a breakdown in a rural area with your vehicle? Maybe your boat trailer malfunctioned or you just ran out of gas.

You are feeling really anxious about now. When out of nowhere in this small town, up drives an old guy in a beat-up old dually truck. He is really an old looking, bearded, job dressed, bright-eyed fellow who walks up to you smiling. Your wife and perhaps kids decide it might be best to remain in your vehicle with the doors locked! However, let me assure you, the cavalry has arrived, so just relax and take a deep breath.

This has happened many, many times in and around Austwell/Tivoli. This is Mr. Phillip Sawyer, a true hero in our area. It would take a lot of ink to write about everything he does for others, both local and strangers.

I have witnessed hundreds of times he has used his knowledge and talents helping others.

Here are some things he does for us and others: a leadership role in his church, helping hands committee for widows and elderly, volunteer fire department member, chief cook and equipment provider for fundraiser events for the little league, game warden events, and he donates food to needy folks. When he donates foods, you will find it perfectly cleaned and iced down. He shares wild hog, deer, shrimp, oysters, and plenty of catfish. He is able to help so many because of friends who repay him for past help and favors.

Philip Sawyer is my, and others, Hometown Hero. He is a fine Christian Veteran doing for his God, church, his wife Joann, friends, and strangers. He always says, “We need to help each other, share, and especially teach our young people so they can take over someday!”

To nominate your Everyday Hero, submit the person’s full name, address and phone number, along with photo and reason for nomination as an Advocate Everyday Hero, in 150 words or less. Submit the information by email to letters@vicad.com, mail to P.O. Box 1518, Victoria 77902, or bring it by the Victoria Advocate at 311 E. Constitution St. Include your name, address and phone number so we may contact you to verify your information.

Tags

