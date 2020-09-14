Rhonda Ullman
Everyday hero: Rhonda Ullman
Occupation: Nurse Supervisor at Victoria County Sheriff’s Office
Nominated by Peggy West, infirmary nurse, Victoria County Sheriff’s Office
Why honored: I am thrilled and eager to recommend our everyday hero that is very humble and spirited. Mrs. Ullman is the nurse supervisor at Victoria County Sheriff’s Office. Although, I personally have only known her a brief period she takes her job very serious and possesses exceptional skills and expertise that is much needed in our community. This has led to numerous applauds and positive reactions with our staff. She treats every patient with the utmost respect they deserve and her attitude toward other members of staff are also warm and cordial. She has a robustness about her and is a very skilled passionate, punctual, and courteous person. She is already making positive contributions toward furthering the mission of our organization. Her efforts aimed at error prevention, eradicating near-miss circumstances, and creating processes that do not promote work-arounds are critical interventions and are a part of our commitment to the profession of nursing. She is helping create a healthy work environment for all staff while keeping our patients safe.
- I completely endorse Mrs. Rhonda Ullman for our Everyday Hero.
