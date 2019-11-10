Still going strong at 87
We have a wonderful member in our church family who I would like to nominate as my Everyday Hero. Her name is Lavonia McRae.
She has performed many functions at John Wesley United Methodist Church, including quilt making, helping with the annual craft show, food preparations, visiting shut-ins with communion rites, sending cards, helping when church secretary is away, etc.
Her latest effort was to spearhead a celebration committee for our Red Carpet Gala this past October, which was to celebrate John Wesley United Methodist Church’s 30th anniversary. It was a beautiful success, and we would like to thank her, and her committee! She does all these wonderful things for our church and she is 87 years young!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.