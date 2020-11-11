Doug and Jennifer Tesch
Everyday heroes: Doug and Jennifer Tesch
Nominated by: Monty and Lora Cruse from Wichita, Kan.
Why honored: On Feb. 29, we were headed back to Wichita, Kan., from our first Winter Texan try. Our return trip included a flat tire on the trailer, long waits for assistance and missing our turn to U.S. Highway 77. We stopped at a gas station in Inez to get gas. My husband got out to pump the gas. He had a seizure and had never had one before, I thought it was a stroke. He fell between the truck and the pumps. Everyone was eager to help and someone called 911. A volunteer fire department couple, Doug and Jennifer Tesch, responded and were there first. They waited and held Monty until the ambulance came. They suggested we go to a Victoria hospital, because it was closer. Doug and Jennifer said, “Now what can we do to help you?” I told him I could follow him to the hospital with the trailer, but I could not back it up and I had our little dog with us. Doug drove our camper to his house only a short distance and Jennifer kept our dog with her. This couple went out of their way to help us, they even gave me a place to stay. They did so much for us, it cannot be written in 150 words. The Lord sent them to us and they helped in our time of need. I told them I fully expected them to disappear after we left, because they were our guardian angels.
