Victoria police officers recognized for buying groceries for struggling woman
For two Victoria police officers, simply referring a woman suffering a mental crisis to a local health provider was not enough.
After learning the woman had just lost her job and was struggling to feed and clothe her children, Senior Police Officer Amanda Caughey and Officer David Thompson decided to go above and beyond.
“These officers not only got her help to get on the right track, but took it a step further. They ... used their own money to buy a basketful of groceries and a gift card for the lady and her children to help them out,” states a Facebook post by the Victoria Police Department.
After collecting the funds and contributing themselves, the officers then did some grocery shopping for the woman.
“Let’s applaud these selfless servants of our great city! And for the record, none of them wanted me to post this,” the department’s Facebook post continues.
They also connected her with local groups for economic assistance.
And in October, Caughey and Thompson were commended for their actions with the department’s Outstanding Public Service Award.
“Thank you, Officers Caughey and Thompson for being outstanding examples for all of us,” according to another department post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.