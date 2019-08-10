Editor, the Advocate:
This letter is in response to Margie Birdwell’s letter of July 30 regarding the deplorable condition of north Vine Street. I live on Wagner Street, which intersects Vine, and I must travel either Vine or Magruder when leaving my home. Both of these streets are pathetic. Wagner Street is well on its way of becoming pathetic. The sad thing about this is that the city is well aware of our problem, especially with Vine Street, but has not acted. They claim Vine has failed and they have no immediate plans.
I think the city is afraid of stepping on the toes of a big taxpayer company whose trucks are causing the damage. Apparently, however they don’t mind stepping on the toes of the taxpayers who reside in this area. I recall the city once having problems with a business over “flags” on their property but now somehow they don’t mind a company that causes a trench in the road and potholes too many to number. They don’t have a problem with a company that pollutes the air with dust or has trucks that will line both sides of Vine Street with headlight turned on facing oncoming traffic at 6 a.m.
Nope, no problem here folks!
All this and I had the pleasure of having a property tax increase this year! I think I deserve better. I think everybody who lives out here deserves better. I think everybody who travels these roads deserves better.
Beth Fossati, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.