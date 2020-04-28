Lets face it, unless you’re an outlaw, you have probably never thought of wearing something over your face for a trip to the grocery store.
For many adults, it may feel silly to pull a handkerchief, surgical mask or another kind of covering before stepping into public.
But make no mistake, without a vaccine or effective drug, facial coverings are one of the few weapons available in our arsenal against COVID-19.
Wearing a face covering can help us prevent the spread of this disease, get our local economy back on track faster or even save someone’s life.
Since early April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that everyone wear a cloth face covering when out in public.
This is not to protect the wearer. It’s to protect others in case you are in fact an unwitting carrier of the virus.
Considering the new coronavirus can live inside a person for days or longer without creating symptoms, that makes sense.
That’s one reason the new coronavirus is exponentially more contagious than influenza, says Dr. John McNeill, Victoria County’s public health authority.
McNeill has also said there are still too many Victoria County residents going into public without their faces covered, which is scary considering just how dangerous this disease is.
Compared to the common flu, the new coronavirus is also far more deadly, especially to people who are older than 65, suffer from comorbidities or have compromised immune systems.
If you’re young or in good health, COVID-19 may not be high on your personal list of fears.
But we all know someone who is highly susceptible to the disease.
Think about your parents or grandparents. Is their life worth risking?
So, the next time you leave the house and are among strangers, think about those people.
Think about whether it’s worth jeopardizing someone’s health for your personal convenience.
Also, take a look around.
These days, the good guys are the ones with the masks on.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.