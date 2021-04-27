Students are finally rediscovering some normalcy through their extracurricular school activities.
During the peaks of the COVID-19 pandemic, students and teachers were pushed behind computer screens. Extracurriculars like theater, band and sports were canceled or moved to screen.
Now that schools are opened, events like theater shows, band concerts and playoff games are scheduled again.
It is great seeing students rediscover their passions that were pushed aside last year.
School is about more than academics. For students, this is a time to find themselves and their passions. A great way for that is electives.
Band students, at the peak of COVID-19, played their instruments alone to a muted computer screen to simulate a full band hall. But nothing compares to being in the same room with people who share the same passion and interests.
The same can be seen at Stroman and Howell middle schools as they prepare for a theater showcase in May. Students are getting back on stage, blocking their movements and filling a room with their voices, which had been tamped down because of COVID-19.
These extracurriculars do more than offer an outlet for students, they also build confidence.
These activities offer opportunities for students to learn the values of teamwork, individual and group responsibility, physical strength and endurance, competition, diversity, and a sense of culture and community, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
Extracurricular activities reinforce what is learned in the classroom, and offer students the opportunity to apply academic skills in a real-world context, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. It allows for a well-rounded education.
Recent research suggests that participation in extracurricular activities may also increase a student’s sense of engagement to their school and decrease the likelihood of school failure and dropping out, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
As people continue to get vaccinated and COVID-19 cases decline, students should continue to put themselves out there and discover their passions outside the classroom.
